Chris Clarke named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the fourth time this year, a Red Raider basketball player has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Graduate transfer Chris Clarke helped the Red Raiders to a pair of wins over Southern Miss and UT Rip Grande Valley last week.
Clarke, averaged a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists over the two wins.
With the honor, Chris Clarke joins TJ Holyfield, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon, Jr. as Red Raiders that have claimed the award.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.