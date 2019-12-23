Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, delivered as expected in a commanding 26 to 3 win over the Chicago Bears.
- He ended Sunday night completing 23 of 33 pass attempts for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 14 yards and a score on the ground.
- He becomes the first player in NFL history to hit 9,000 passing yards and 75 passing touchdowns in his first 30 games.
Chiefs Defeat Bears, 26-3, on Sunday Night Football
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders continued their winning streak at home, winning their tenth game in a row.
- The Lady Raiders handily beat Louisiana-Monroe 83 to 38 to remain undefeated this season.
- Brittany Brewer had the Lady Raider’s first triple-double in 22 years and tied the NCAA record with 16 blocks in a historic performance.
Lady Raiders remain undefeated after beating Louisiana-Monroe 83-38
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with top military officials as the U.S. looks to figure out its next move.
- Kim promised a “Christmas gift” to the U.S., considered by experts as a threat.
- New evidence from satellite photos indicates North Korea could soon test more nuclear weapons.
Five people in Saudi Arabia have been sentenced to death for their roles in the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Saudi court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing
