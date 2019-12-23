Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Mahomes breaks new record in game against Bears, Lady Raiders move to 10-0 to continue win streak, Saudi Arabians sentenced in death of journalist

By Michael Cantu | December 23, 2019 at 6:28 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 6:28 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Kansas City Chief’s Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, delivered as expected in a commanding 26 to 3 win over the Chicago Bears.

  • He ended Sunday night completing 23 of 33 pass attempts for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 14 yards and a score on the ground.
  • He becomes the first player in NFL history to hit 9,000 passing yards and 75 passing touchdowns in his first 30 games.
  • Read more from the Chiefs here: Chiefs Defeat Bears, 26-3, on Sunday Night Football

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders continued their winning streak at home, winning their tenth game in a row.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with top military officials as the U.S. looks to figure out its next move.

  • Kim promised a “Christmas gift” to the U.S., considered by experts as a threat.
  • New evidence from satellite photos indicates North Korea could soon test more nuclear weapons.
  • More information will be updated on our website shortly.

Five people in Saudi Arabia have been sentenced to death for their roles in the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

