1 displaced by fire in 2400 block of 15th Street

1 displaced by accidental fire
By KCBD Digital | December 22, 2019 at 7:55 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 2400 block of 15th Street.

Fire officials say the occupant was working on a motorcycle inside the structure when a flammable liquid came in contact with a heat source.

Fifteen percent of the home was damaged. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

Fire officals have ruled the fire to be accidental after a K9 who could smell accelerants assisted with the investigation.

