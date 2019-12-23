1 displaced by fire in 2400 block of 15th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 2400 block of 15th Street.
Fire officials say the occupant was working on a motorcycle inside the structure when a flammable liquid came in contact with a heat source.
Fifteen percent of the home was damaged. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
Fire officals have ruled the fire to be accidental after a K9 who could smell accelerants assisted with the investigation.
