Family offers $2,000 reward for information on missing Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are still searching for 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who has been missing since November 7 and now the family is offering a reward for information leading to his current location.
Lubbock Police say Webb’s family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his current known location. He was last seen on November 7, near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.
Anyone who sees Webb or had information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective Price 806-548-4111.
