Fatal motorcycle crash reported on the 100 block of 82nd Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck pulling a trailer in the 100 block of 82nd St. near Ash Ave.
Police say based on the initial investigation, it appears a pickup truck pulling a trailer, and a motorcycle were traveling westbound in the 100 block of East 82nd Street. The motorcycle, which was behind the pickup truck and trailer, struck the back of the trailer causing him to enter the eastbound lanes. Both the motorcycle and the rider struck a roll-off dumpster.
Police identified the motorcycle rider as 33-year-old David Surber, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Friends of David have set up a GoFundMe for the family, you can find a link to it here.
