Fire reported northwest of Lubbock near Reese Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters have responded to a grass fire near CR 6400 and FM 179.
KCBD was able to see smoke from our tower camera around 1:15 p.m.
According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, this fire began as a controlled burn and got out of hand.
Eventually, a vacant structure caught on fire.
West Carlisle, Wolfforth and Shallowater fire crews responded to help put out the blaze.
LSO tells KCBD the request for help came to them around 1:00 p.m. from the 9200 block of CR 6400.
We will continue to update as we receive information.
