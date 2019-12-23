Friends, family hold balloon release for man killed in head-on collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family of Jason Workman gathered to remember him and the life he lived on Sunday, while sharing an important message to others.
The 31-year-old Workman was killed on Dec. 11 at the spot where his friends and family gathered Sunday, on Clovis Road near the North Loop.
We spoke with his friend, Elizabeth Garcia.
"He was a good-hearted man. He was very friendly, had a smile on his face all the time and if he could give a helping hand, he sure would do it," Garcia said.
Workman, who lived in Shallowater, was involved in a head-on collision Wednesday morning, Dec. 11. Police say he was driving east, but was hit by a driver going the wrong way.
A crowd gathered near the cross that marks that scene on Sunday. After hearing a poem and a song, balloons, some with messages attached, were released.
Friends say it's about remembering Jason, but also about spreading awareness.
"We wanted to be able to let people know about being careful while they are driving, being safe, paying attention, because any time somebody's life can be taken unexpectedly," Garcia said.
Workman was known for his kindness to others, making this unexpected loss very difficult for his friends.
"It's taken a very big toll on everybody. It's been very hard. We've been trying to make the best of it, but it's been so hard because everywhere you look and you turn, all you do is think about him," Garcia said.
Workman was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan, so many of his friends showed up in blue, silver and Cowboys gear. Workman was known as “Bubba J,” so many of his friends wore shirts embroidered with his nickname.
