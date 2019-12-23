Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz threw for 319 yards and a touchdown to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys lost their chance to win the NFC East. The Eagles can now win the division with a win next week against the Giants. The Cowboys can still win the East with a win next week against Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys blew their chance at winning the NFC East with a 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys would have clinched their second straight NFC East title with a win in Philadelphia. Now the Cowboys need some help. The Cowboys have to win next week against Washington and they need an Eagles loss to the Giants. Dak Prescott gamely played through an injured shoulder and threw for 265 yards. But his final pass attempt of the game was busted up in the end zone by Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones.
TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat Dallas 110-107, the biggest comeback in franchise history. Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth quarter (20) than the Mavericks managed as a team (21). Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as Dallas dropped to 2-2 without guard Luka Doncic, who sat for the fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle.
UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were one loss away from getting the first pick in the NFL draft. They nearly blew it. But after overcoming a 23-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, they lost to the Miami Dolphins. The 38-35 defeat dropped Cincy to 1-and-14 on the season. It means no team can finish with a worse record no matter what happens next Sunday when the regular season comes to a close. Some think the Bengals might use the pick on Joe Burrow. That's the quarterback from LSU who won the Heisman Trophy.
DALLAS (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 5-1. Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the second period. Derek Ryan and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames. Goalie David Rittich made 26 saves and picked up his first career assist.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas became the first unranked women's team to beat the No. 1 squad since January, getting 20 points and a career-best 19 rebounds from Charli Collier to knock off Stanford 69-64. The Longhorns beat the No. 1 team for the first time since 2004, snapping a string of 13 defeats. Stanford became the second top-ranked team to lose this season, after then-No. 1 Oregon fell to Louisville on Nov. 30. The last unranked team to beat the No. 1 team was North Carolina, which topped Notre Dame on Jan. 27.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Xavier dominated in defeating TCU 67-59 on Sunday. Tyrique Jones led the Musketeers with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The game ended the inaugural Big East-Big 12 Battle with the Big East winning eight of the 10 games. Jones scored eight of Xavier's first 10 second-half points as the Musketeers built on an 11-point halftime lead by scoring the first eight points of the second half. TCU was led by Desmond Bane and Kevin Samuel with 14 points each.
HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo da Silva came off the bench to score 17 points and Drew Buggs scored five points in the final 39 seconds to lift Hawaii to a 67-63 win over UTEP in the Diamond Head Classic, the Rainbow Warriors' seventh consecutive home victory. Buggs finished with nine points and eight assists and his layup with 39 seconds left capped a 10-2 run that gave the Rainbow Warriors a 64-60 lead.