Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were one loss away from getting the first pick in the NFL draft. They nearly blew it. But after overcoming a 23-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, they lost to the Miami Dolphins. The 38-35 defeat dropped Cincy to 1-and-14 on the season. It means no team can finish with a worse record no matter what happens next Sunday when the regular season comes to a close. Some think the Bengals might use the pick on Joe Burrow. That's the quarterback from LSU who won the Heisman Trophy.