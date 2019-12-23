High clouds, mild temperatures through Christmas Eve

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High clouds will be the main weather story through Tuesday.
A West Coast storm system will spread mid and upper level moisture across the South Plains through Christmas Day.
Despite the presence of clouds, rain chances are very low the next few days.
I will mention the risk for a few sprinkles or light showers, mainly west of Lubbock on Christmas Eve.
Rain chances are higher towards New Mexico.
Partly cloudy skies continue Monday night with warmer overnight lows in the lower to middle 30’s. Southwest winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
Christmas Eve Day will become mostly cloudy with highs approaching 70 degrees again. A few sprinkles are possible late favoring areas west of Lubbock.
Christmas Day is looking rather mild this year with highs in the 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.
Models are indicating a chance of rain Friday and Saturday. The risk for a wintry mix has decreased locally, but can’t be ruled out across the extreme northern half of the viewing area late Friday into Saturday.
