UPDATE: 8 displaced after Friday night fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight people are without a home after a fire that started in a heater closet and spread to its attic space.
Firefighters got to the house just after 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of 25th Street, in Central Lubbock, and quickly extinguished the fire. About 15 percent of the home was damaged.
Lubbock Fire Rescue said those in the house smelled smoke about three hours before calling authorities but did not know where it was coming from. After they saw smoke filling up the house, firefighters were called.
Two adults and six juveniles were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was called in to help.
LFR urges anyone who smells smoke to call firefighters immediately so they can investigate the source.
