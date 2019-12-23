Lubbock police lieutenant graduates from FBI academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lt. Marcus Wall is now one of seven others within the Lubbock Police Department command staff who have graduated from the FBI’s National Academy.
Through this 10 classroom-hour class, officers complete undergraduate and/or graduate college courses in law, behavioral science, forensic science, understanding terrorist mindsets, leadership development, health and fitness, and communication.
This course is geared towards law enforcement leaders and is aimed at raising law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.
Other officers within LPD’s command staff who have graduated from the academy include Chief Floyd Mitchell, Assistant Chief Jerry Brewer, Assistant Chief Neal Barron, Captain James Shavers, Captain Jon Tutino, Lt. Chris Powe and Lt. Rob Mayne.
Wall has been with LPD since February of 2005 and currently serves as a Lieutenant in its Patrol Bureau.
