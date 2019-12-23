Santa likes this forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The mild and seasonably warm weather of late will continue through Christmas across the South Plains and West Texas. One spot, however, may see a few light rain showers late Christmas Eve. Much of the area may see precipitation late in the holiday week. Here's my look ahead.
Considerable high cloud cover will be overhead today. It will not produce any precipitation and will do little to hold down temperatures. Highs today will range from the upper 60s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the far eastern viewing area. Lubbock’s average high for the date is 53°. The record high is 80° on this date in 1955 and 1964.
The cloud cover will remain through Christmas, but the only chance of precipitation through Wednesday is over the northwestern viewing area Christmas Eve. That area has a slight chance of light rain late tomorrow.
Christmas Eve temperatures will range from the 30s early in the morning to the 60s in the afternoon.
Christmas will be gusty. Temperatures around Lubbock will range from near 40 degrees early to the mid-60s at mid-afternoon. Across the viewing area lows will range from the low 30s to the mid-40s, highs will range from near 60 degrees to the upper 60s (northwest to southeast, respectively).
A slight chance of rain develops by late Thursday, with an increasing chance of rain Thursday night through Friday morning. Rain is likely to linger into Saturday morning. At this time, forecast temperatures during that time are above freezing. As such, I current expect the precipitation type to be rain. Watch for updates.
The final weekend of 2019 otherwise will be mostly cloudy and cooler.
The Lubbock office of the National Weather Service (NWS) has a gift idea for your weather enthusiast family member or friend. The 2020 South Plains Weather Calendars are now available to download. And it’s free. Here’s the line: https://www.weather.gov/lub/office-calendar
Lubbock’s high yesterday was 68°, fifteen degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock’s low this morning was 25°, which is one degree below the average low for the date. The December 22 record low is minus 2° (1989) and the record high 79° (1955 and 1969). For today, December 23, Lubbock’s average low is 26° and the high 53°. The record low is minus 1° (1989) and the record high 80° (1955 and 1964).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:44 PM CST - getting later! Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:49 AM CST - about to start getting earlier!
