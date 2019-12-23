Sunday night fire displaces 3, destroys 25 percent of home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Three adults were displaced in North Lubbock after a Sunday night fire that damaged 25 percent of a home.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded around 10:30 p.m. to the home in the 2400 block of Colgate Street. They arrived to find a wall in between a kitchen and living room caught fire.
That was quickly extinguished.
LFR said the person who reported the fire smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the wall near the thermostat.
The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and found the fire started where the wall furnace was. That fire has since been ruled accidental.
The Red Cross was called in to help those who were displaced.
