Tech basketball up 1 spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders have climbed up one spot in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll. The Red Raiders now sit at No. 23 and are the last Big 12 school ranked.
The bump up comes after two wins last week against Southern Miss and the University of Texas - Rio Grande.
Gonzaga is in the No. 1 spot, the sixth team this season voted there. The Bulldogs replace Kansas, which was ranked No. 1 last week.
Big 12 schools were shaken up a bit on the list, some higher and some lower. Kansas dropped to No. 5, Baylor is at No. 7 and West Virginia is at No. 22.
Next for the Red Raiders are the California State University - Bakersfield Roadrunners at 3 p.m. Sunday, inside the United Supermarkets Arena. That game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest.
CSU - Bakersfield is the final game before conference play, which starts 11 a.m. Jan. 4 against Oklahoma State at home.
See the full list from The AP here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.