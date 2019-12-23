Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on Quaker Ave turns fatal at hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon on Quaker Avenue and 72nd street, near South Loop 289.
According to police, At approximately 3:15 p.m. Dec. 23, officers responded to the area for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Quaker Avenue in the center lane. The SUV was westbound on 72nd Street and stopped at the stop sign. The SUV entered the roadway and collided with the motorcycle.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Trey Barker, was transported by EMS to UMC and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
