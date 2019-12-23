United Market Street location blesses Lubbock customers with groceries after power outage

“After we found out that a car had hit the pole down the street and knocked out our electricity. Once that happened, our electricity did come back on, but the registers did not. At that point, we were basically panicking. We didn’t know really what to do,” said Allen Smith, the store director, “we had the church rush here, we had a lot of people waiting in line, ready to get home to their families and cook their meals. So, what we ended up doing was we just let the guests that were already at check out, sack their groceries, we sacked their groceries and we let them go on their way with free groceries.”