United Market Street location blesses Lubbock customers with groceries after power outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets Family is receiving positive reactions on social media after they let a few of their guests leave their store with free groceries because a power outage knocked out their cash registers.
Customers of United Market Street on 98th and Indiana were inside the store Sunday, when a car struck a pole near 103rd Street and Indiana Avenue, causing a power outage in the area. The lights inside of the store flickered and the cash registers and computer system went down and customers could not check out. That is when the management team decided to bless some customers, days before Christmas.
“After we found out that a car had hit the pole down the street and knocked out our electricity. Once that happened, our electricity did come back on, but the registers did not. At that point, we were basically panicking. We didn’t know really what to do,” said Allen Smith, the store director, “we had the church rush here, we had a lot of people waiting in line, ready to get home to their families and cook their meals. So, what we ended up doing was we just let the guests that were already at check out, sack their groceries, we sacked their groceries and we let them go on their way with free groceries.”
The store gave away thousands of dollars’ worth of groceries.
“We wanted to make sure that we could get it, get anybody in and out as quick as possible and we didn’t want them to wait on the electricity to come back up because we weren’t sure when it was going to come back up. So we were just trying to do everything we could to take care of our guests,” said Smith.
They described some of the reactions from their customers once they told them they were going to leave with their groceries.
“Shock and awe, number one,” said Paul Campbell, the Assistant Store Director, “there were some tears. I think that we had a few people yesterday they just broke down. They were so excited that I said you just have made my day. This is what I needed.”
KCBD did get a hold of one customer who declined an on-camera interview, but she did say that this was a “very humbling experience” and that this made her day.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.