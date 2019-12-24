Christmas Eve, Christmas, and our next chance of showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’ve been following our forecast you know there is no White Christmas this year for Lubbock. However, if you liked yesterday’s weather you’ll likely like today’s, and probably won’t be too disappointed in our Christmas weather. Speaking of likely, our late-week rain chance is looking up.
The high clouds will continue to stream overhead today through Christmas. Other than a slim chance of sprinkles late today over the northwestern viewing area it will be dry.
Christmas Eve highs temperatures will range from the mid-60s (northwest) to the low 70s (south and east). Winds this morning will range from 5 to 15 mph and this afternoon from 10 to 20 mph.
Christmas morning will be mostly cloudy and cold, though mild for the season. Lows will range from near freezing (northwest) to the low 40s (southeast). Christmas afternoon will be partly sunny and gusty.
Christmas high temperatures around Lubbock will be in the mid-60s, with a viewing area range from near 60 degrees (northwest) to the upper 60s (southeast).
Average temperatures in Lubbock on Christmas are 26° for the low and 53° for the high. The warmest Christmas in Lubbock’s record is 1955 with a high of 76°.
On the other hand, the coldest Christmas high was just 17°. Yes, seventeen degrees. Christmas 1983. It was during Lubbock’s longest stretch at or below 32° (207 consecutive hours). There was only light amounts of snow, with four measurable snowfalls totaling only 1.1″.
By late Thursday a slight chance of rain will move into West Texas. Initially, showers are likely to be light. Once the lower level of the atmosphere moistens up, scattered showers, isolated thundershowers, and measurable rainfall will be likely.
Rain is likely to linger Saturday. My forecast temperatures during that time are above freezing in the Lubbock area. As the showers end, however, it may become cold enough for a brief light wintry mix late Saturday over the northwestern viewing area.
Watch the latest precipitation outlooks for the viewing area and the Continental US in the video posted here on our Weather Page.
On this Christmas Eve my wish for you and yours is health, happiness, and peace.
