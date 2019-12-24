Congressman Jodey Arrington recaps 2019 and looks toward 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington is in Lubbock.
He’s back home again to spend time with his family during the holidays. But, he hasn’t turned his back on all that is going on in Washington.
“A waste of time and taxpayer money and a distraction from the people’s business.” That’s what Congressman Jodey Arrington called the impeachment of President Trump.
He said he is hoping the senate will do a course correction that will restore the integrity of impeachment.
“It will be truly impartial, it will be fair to all sides and that the president will have his constitutional due process rights to defend himself and that we will get to the truth and the facts,” Arrington said.
Arrington said he is expecting the trial to only last a few weeks and for the president to be acquitted.
The Congressman also spoke on the United States Mexico Canada agreement (USMCA).
“This is a great deal for American workers, manufacturers and farmers,” Arrington said. “We will see over two billion dollars in additional growth just in the ag economy, but we’ll see tens of thousands of jobs.”
Arrington said the deal is especially beneficial for West Texas because half of the trade-related jobs in the region are related to the United State’s trade with Mexico and Canada.
“Producers out here win, dairy farmers in the Midwest win, and again, American consumers from coast to coast are going to win with a growing economy and free-er and fairer trade,” Arrington said.
Looking toward 2020, Arrington said the number one thing on his list is to bring drug prices down for all Americans, but especially seniors.
He said infrastructure and trade deals will also be focuses for the upcoming year, but he is especially excited to take on his role as chair of the Rural Healthcare Taskforce, which he hopes to use to come up with a comprehensive set of solutions to help rural communities get access to basic care.
“To reduce regulations, to reform our payment system, to leverage technology like telemedicine, but to do things that will improve access and quality care,” Arrington said.
We asked Congressman Arrington what he is asking for for Christmas and he said time with his family.
He said he is hoping to keep it simple this year, so he will be reinvigorated to hit the ground running in 2020.
