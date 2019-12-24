County Commissioners talk transparency and public information policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock county commissioners met this morning to discuss new approaches on how to get information to the public. A topic that sparked discussion among the commissioners.
In today's meeting, Commissioner Jason Corley placed the 'Transparency Policy' on the agenda. Corley says the policy would release all information that is lawfully allowed in response to any open record request, but County Judge Parrish says this policy is redundant because the county already has something similar in place.
“It should be the policy of Lubbock County to release to the public all information that is lawfully allowed to release in response to any open records request,” said Commissioner Corley.
Corley says if the information is lawfully allowed and easy to hand over, it should be simple as that.
“I say no need withholding your own data. It’s yours. It’s your information. You want it? Here you go,” he said.
A policy that caused debate within the court since Judge Parrish says Lubbock County already does that.
“From my perspective, it’s a policy that we already have,” said Judge Parrish. Judge Parrish is referring to something called the Government Code, section 552. A code that details to Texas counties what can and can’t be handed over to the media and public through public information requests.
“I want to make sure that Lubbock County is open and transparent, but I also want to make sure that we are abiding by the laws to protect the citizens of Lubbock County and make sure we don’t get sued for releasing something that we shouldn’t release,” said Judge Parrish.
Other commissioners agree.
“I have never withheld anything from anybody and I agree with it to some point. We need to be transparent. Honestly, I think we already are,” said County Commissioner Gilbert Flores.
Some information requests are sent off to the Attorney General’s Office for approval. Commissioner Corley says he at least wants to do away with that and decide right there if the request is allowed.
“It’ll get information to people quicker. That’s my goal,” said Commissioner Corley.
The policy was tabled until further notice.
