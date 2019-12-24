Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is dead and at least five others were injured in a North Lubbock crash.
- That happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday at North Frankford Avenue and Kent Street, south of Highway 84.
- As more information becomes available it will be updated here: Crews respond to fatal crash on North Frankford
Meanwhile, a man is dead after an SUV hit his motorcycle.
- Trey Barker, a 43-year-old, was riding his bike north on Quaker Avenue when an SUV stopped at a stop sign on 72nd Street, pulled onto the road and hit him.
- He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.
- Read the latest here: Monday afternoon motorcycle crash on Quaker Ave turns fatal at hospital
And a third crash in southeast Lubbock claimed the life of another motorcyclist.
- This happened around noon on East 82nd Street near Ash Avenue.
- David Burber, 33, died when he hit the back of a pickup that was pulling a trailer and lost control.
- Read that story here: Fatal motorcycle crash reported on the 100 block of 82nd Street
And one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Monday night in North Lubbock.
- Fire crews arrived at the home at North Detroit Avenue and Colgate Street just before 6 p.m.
- Witnesses on the scene say the woman taken to the hospital seemed to be alert at the time.
- Read more here: Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to house fire in North Lubbock
