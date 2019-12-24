Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

3 separate crashes claim the lives of drivers, 1 hospitalized after North Lubbock fire

By Michael Cantu | December 24, 2019 at 6:06 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 6:06 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is dead and at least five others were injured in a North Lubbock crash.

Meanwhile, a man is dead after an SUV hit his motorcycle.

And a third crash in southeast Lubbock claimed the life of another motorcyclist.

And one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Monday night in North Lubbock.

