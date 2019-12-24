Justin Gray set to host Basketball Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - J5 is back in town for the Holidays and is set to host a camp.
Since graduating from Texas Tech, Justin Gray has been playing professionally in Europe and now wants to give back to Lubbock.
Gray announced on Twitter that he will host a camp on January 3 at Premier Sportsplex.
It will feature three different sessions.
Session 1: Grades 1-5 boys and girls (9:00 am - 11 am)
Session 2: Grades 6-8 boys and girls (12:00 pm - 2:30 pm)
Session 3: Grades 9-12 boys and girls (3:30 pm - 6 pm)
The camp will also feature fellow Red Raiders in Zach Smith, Niem Stevenson, Avery Benson and possibly Aaron Ross.
You can sign up for the camp by clicking on this link: https://premiersportsplex.mypaysimple.com/s/premier-sportsplex
