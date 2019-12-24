Lady Raiders receive one vote in AP Top 25 Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - They aren’t ranked, but Monday afternoon the Lady Raiders received a vote in the AP Top 25 Poll for Women’s College Basketball.
No doubt, this is a step in the right direction for a program that is looking to maintain their first winning season since 2012-13.
Currently, the Lady Raiders are 10-0 on the season and just wrapped up a four game stretch in an eight day period.
Where since the month of December started, the Lady Raiders have been winning by an average of 29.8 points over their five games.
Up next for Tech, they will host UTSA at the United Supermarkets Arena at 12 p.m. on December 29.
