Local College Basketball Teams Ranked

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here on the South Plains, we are loaded with great collegiate basketball programs with great tradition...
Where as of right now, the majority of our local teams are ranked in their respective classifications.
- Texas Tech Red Raiders: No. 23 (8-3)
- Texas Tech Lady Raiders: Receiving votes (10-0)
- LCU Chaparrals (NCAA Division 2): Not ranked (6-4)
- LCU Lady Chaps (NCAA Division 2): No. 1 (11-0)
- Wayland Baptist Pioneers (NAIA): No. 9 (8-1)
- Wayland Baptist Flying Queens (NAIA): No. 6 (8-2)
- South Plains College Texans (NJCAA DI): Just outside of the rankings (7-4)
- South Plains College Lady Texans (NJCAA DI): No. 2 (14-0)
