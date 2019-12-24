No weather worries for Santa tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As expected, we saw plenty of high clouds across the South Plains Tuesday.
This trend continues Christmas Eve.
Santa and his reindeer should have no problems navigating the South Plains tonight.
High clouds will continue tracking across the region.
A few sprinkles or light showers are possible west of Lubbock.
I expect most of the area to remain dry.
Low temperatures end up in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Christmas Day is looking rather mild this year with highs in the 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.
Models are indicating a chance of rain Friday and Saturday. The risk for a wintry mix has decreased locally, but can’t be ruled out across the extreme northern half of the viewing area late Friday into Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.