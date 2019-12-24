Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite record books

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just 30 games into his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to breaking NFL records.
On Sunday night football right here on KCBD, Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to hit 9,000 passing yards and 75 touchdown passes in his first 30 games.
Mahomes surpassed NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the fastest to reach that mark - Marino did it in 31 games.
Earlier this year, Mahomes passed Marino in a similar record, becoming the fastest quarterback to throw 60 touchdowns.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.