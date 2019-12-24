Power outage reported, restored in areas between Slaton, Post

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Power has been restored to a small area between Slaton and Post, off of Highway 84 after a temporary outage Tuesday morning.
An outage map from the Lyntegar Electric Cooperative showed the outage started just after 7:30 a.m. and affected about 150 customers. However, power was restored to 56 others.
Lyntegar posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning and wrote a recloser blew, which caused the outage. They were able to backfeed power through a different source to get power restored to 56 other customers.
“We have the North Circuit of Hackberry open due to a recloser that blew up this morning,” Lyntegar wrote on its Facebook page. “We were able to backfeed 56 meters to the East Circuit of Two Draw, but still have 150 meters out of service. We have a truck on the way.”
Just before 9 a.m. power was restored to all 206 customers.
The company is closed for Christmas and will no re-open until Thursday. However, crews are on standby in case of outages.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.