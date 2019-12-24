Texas Tech addresses racially charged video sent by student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TTU Dean of Students took to Twitter to address a racially charged video sent to a young woman by a Texas Tech student.
According to reports, a Texas Tech student sent a racial video to a Kennedy Evans through the online chat service Discord. The video from the Twitter account of Kennedy Evans can be seen here (the video does contain racially insensitive and graphic material).
Evans took to Twitter to expose the video and request that something more be done about it.
TTU Dean of Students response as well as their Twitter response can be seen below:
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Texas Tech Community,
The Office of the Dean of Students received a report in November concerning a discriminatory video that was posted on a third party platform. We contacted the reporting party as soon as we learned of the report and initiated an investigation. The matter has been addressed but due to federal law, we are unable to speak publicly about processes or outcomes associated with student behavior matters. We thank you very much for your concern. Please know that we find the video and related images to be deplorable and are not condoned by the University.
Sincerely,
D. Matthew Gregory, PhD
Dean of Students
Texas Tech University
