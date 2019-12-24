Texas Tech addresses racially charged video sent by student

The Office of the Dean of Students received a report in November concerning a discriminatory video that was posted on a third party platform. We contacted the reporting party as soon as we learned of the report and initiated an investigation. The matter has been addressed but due to federal law, we are unable to speak publicly about processes or outcomes associated with student behavior matters. We thank you very much for your concern. Please know that we find the video and related images to be deplorable and are not condoned by the University.