Giant family reunites for annual Santa photo at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is all about family time, but sometimes it’s hard to get the whole family together in one place at the same time. One local family made it their goal to make it happen and complete their annual tradition, even if they are usually hundreds of miles apart.
Marty and Terry Groves live in Lubbock, but their children and grandchildren are scattered all around the state and across the country. Every holiday season, the Groves family, made up of seven children, spouses, and 10 grandchildren, make it their mission to get the whole family back to the Hub City for Christmas and their annual photo with Santa Claus.
“We’re here at the mall to take the semi-annual Groves family Santa Claus picture,” Terry Groves said.
To say the Groves have a large family would be an understatement.
“My wife and I, Marty, have been married for 45 years. We have seven children, none of which live here, and we have 10 grandkids,” Terry said.
Taking a photo with Santa has been a family tradition since their youngest was born..
“We brought our oldest son here when he was a newborn. We lived in Plainview, so every year since we’ve taken a photo with Santa. When you marry into the family, you know, you’ve got to come to take the Santa picture,” Marty Groves said.
The Groves have kept up this tradition as the family has grown.
“It’s pretty extraordinary that we have this many children,” Marty said.
For some, a photo with Santa may just be routine, but for this family it means the world.
“It’s just something me and my wife work towards all year long. We had so much fun raising them,” Terry said.
The family plans to continue this tradition for years to come.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.