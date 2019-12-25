Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team's playoff game in two weeks. Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery. The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they'll have to activate him by 4 p.m. ET the day before the game.