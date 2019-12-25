Area clear after SWAT callout to Howard Johnson Hotel in 5100 block of I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and SWAT units were called to the Howard Johnson Hotel at 5108 I-27 on Wednesday morning, concerned that an armed suspect may have been barricaded inside one of the rooms.
LPD says an employee found multiple firearms in one of the rooms around 11:30 a.m. and contacted police. Three people have been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon and police are searching for a fourth.
SWAT was called because hotel staff originally told police the fourth suspect may have been barricaded in the room, but no one was found when they made entry.
