One Class At A Time: Lubbock-Cooper Elementary teacher, St. Benedict’s Chapel awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper South Elementary School teacher Helen Ramon is the fourth 2019-2020 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“I’m just so excited to get an award like this because I just love kids and I love watching them become readers and writers,” Ramon said. “This is why I do it because I just absolutely love children. I like to see them grow.”
Ramon has taught for 35 years in Lubbock-Cooper ISD and currently teaches 1st grade. In those many years, she’s taught generations of students and families. She and her family were also educated in LCISD, including her husband, whom she met in the 2nd grade.
“The kids, my faculty, my principal and Mr. [Keith] Bryant, that is what brings me back," Ramon said. “We’re like a family here. We all love each other and help each other out. Like I said, the children, I want to be here for the children. Anything I can do for them, I’m here for them.”
The One Class at a Time program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Ramon chose St. Benedict’s Chapel of Lubbock. The organization provides Sunday church services and meals each day to those in need.
“It feels great when there’s someone in the community that wants to give to St. Benedict’s because it helps us keep our mission going of feeding body and soul,” Vice President of St. Benedict’s Scott Zajicek said. “Every little bit counts. This has been wonderful to especially get this during the holidays.”
Ramon said she and her family volunteered at St. Benedict’s and wanted to choose an organization in which the funding would stay locally.
“There are people out there that are always in need,” Zajicek said. “There are people that just go day to day not knowing where their next meal is coming from. They go day to day not knowing where their next bed is going to be. So, anything that will make their life easier is always a blessing to them and also a blessing to us, as well. It’s really a blessing to the whole community.”
As for the $500 Ramon received, she told KCBD it will likely go back to her students through the reward system she provides in her classroom. She hopes they will leave that classroom with a foundation to be successful in the future.
“I want my kids to go to college and just be successful and love school and love to be successful and do their job,” Ramon said. “I’m like their parent, also. I want them to be successful and do their jobs and just be happy.”
If you would like to nominate a teacher to receive the One Class at a Time recognition, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.