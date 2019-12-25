61st Annual Caprock Classic starts Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hub City is less than 24 hours away from hosting the world’s largest high school basketball tournament - the 61st annual FiberMax Caprock Classic.
This year, there will be 90 teams playing in the tournament from across Texas, Oklahoma, Canada and even as far away as Australia.
The three-day tournament (Dec. 26-28) includes boys and girls programs from 6-man all the way up to class 6-A.
It's broken down into four brackets: Small Boys, Small Girls, Large Boys and Large Girls, each with separate sponsors.
Multiple high school gyms in the Lubbock area are utilized for the tournament, until the four championships climax at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports will have complete coverage of the tournament and highlights from all your South Plains area teams.
Updated final scores and future match ups can be found on the official site: https://www.caprockclassic.com/
