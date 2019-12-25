Texas Tech student calls on university to respond to racist act

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech student is raising concerns about a racially-charged video. Now, the university is responding.
Tech freshman Kennedy Evans said the video was sent in a group message she was in through an online chat server called Discord. It is the app the Texas Tech e-Sports organization uses to communicate.
The video makes derogatory comments about African Americans. It also uses the “N” word and KKK imagery.
After seeing the video, Evans posted it to Twitter and asked that something be done about It.
“A member decided to make a private server for just his closer friends in the organization and one of the members decided to send that video in the chat and I happened to open the chat and see it,” Evans said.
Evans first took the situation to the eSports executive board to see if they would do anything.
“And so, when they weren’t, I decided to take it to the Dean of Students,” Evans said.
The Dean told Evans the student would be banned from the eSports organization for the rest of the semester.
It was then that Evans took to Twitter.
“I just want other people to be aware that these things happen and it’s all about how our university decides to handle the situation and how we move forward from it to show who we are as a school,” Evans said.
The Dean of Students released a statement this morning, saying the university is committed to investigating and addressing these types of incidents.
But, Evans said she does not think that is enough.
“I believe that if a student can get expelled for plagiarism and academic dishonesty, that they can surely get expelled for racism and harassment,” Evans said.
Evans said she has never experienced anything like this before.
“We’re taught that things like this happen and we’re groomed to be prepared for situations like these, but you’re not really not prepared for the situation until it actually happens,” Evans said, “and you don’t even realize that it’s happening until it’s already done.”
She said it has been an eye-opening experience that she hopes others will learn from.
“I just want other people to take it and learn from it as well, so they don’t have to go through it,” Evans said.
Evans said she has received a lot of support since she made the situation public. She said seeing so many people agree with her shows her she was not wrong to do what she did.
