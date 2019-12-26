Breaking our December dry spell

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This month so far has been dry. Not even a trace of precipitation has been reported at the Lubbock Airport. I'm hopeful, and that's reflected in my forecast, the dry pattern will take a hit over the next 36 hours.
The plentiful cloud cover will continue today, but still will not produce showers. Highs temperatures will range from the upper 50s (northwest) to the mid-60s (southeast). Winds will remain light, generally less than 10 mph. A nice day.
Sprinkles may fall this evening, though I don't expect more than a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Rain chances will gradually increase overnight. Temperatures will be above freezing, ranging from the mid-30s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 50s in the southeastern viewing area.
Spotty light rain showers are likely Friday, the final Friday of 2019. Much of the area will likely record a few hundredths of an inch of rain, but a few spots may pick up a couple tenths. It will be a little cooler, but temperatures will continue above average. Highs tomorrow in the northwestern viewing area will be in the low 50s and in the southeastern in the low 60s.
The greatest chance of rain will be Friday night as thunderstorms move from west to east across the KCBD viewing area. For Lubbock, it now looks like the most likely time will be the hours just before and after midnight. With temperatures above freezing, all precipitation will be liquid.
Not yet a major concern, but of some concern, is my forecast for late Saturday into early Sunday in the northwestern KCBD viewing area. See how it may unfold in the updated graphics in the video posted here on our Weather Page.
