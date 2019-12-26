Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

61st Caprock Classic begins today, police need help after jackets taken from Mountain Hideaway, billions expected in gift returns today

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | December 26, 2019 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Fibermax Caprock Classic begins in a few hours.

  • About 90 teams from Texas, Oklahoma and Canada will compete in the world’s largest high school basketball tournament, hosted throughout Lubbock high schools.
  • The tournament is broken down into four brackets: Small Boys, Small Girls, Large Boys and Large Girls.
  • Updates can be found here: 61st Annual Caprock Classic starts Thursday

Lubbock police need some tips from the public after a Grinch stole nearly 20 high-end women’s jackets from Mountain Hideaway near 50th and Utica.

Police continue the search for a fourth suspect involved in a Central Lubbock SWAT standoff.

American consumers are expected to return hundreds of billions of dollars of merchandise today.

  • Experts say consumers will return more than $90 billion worth of merchandise this holiday season.
  • Check individual return policies before heading out to stores.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.