Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Fibermax Caprock Classic begins in a few hours.
- About 90 teams from Texas, Oklahoma and Canada will compete in the world’s largest high school basketball tournament, hosted throughout Lubbock high schools.
- The tournament is broken down into four brackets: Small Boys, Small Girls, Large Boys and Large Girls.
- Updates can be found here: 61st Annual Caprock Classic starts Thursday
Lubbock police need some tips from the public after a Grinch stole nearly 20 high-end women’s jackets from Mountain Hideaway near 50th and Utica.
- That happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
- Those with information are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
- More info here: Glass door shattered, high-end jackets stolen from Mountain Hideaway overnight
Police continue the search for a fourth suspect involved in a Central Lubbock SWAT standoff.
- That happened at the Howard Johnson Inn near 50th Street and Interstate 27.
- Lubbock police say an employee found multiples guns in a room and called police. Three others were arrested in connection to this.
- Read more here: Area clear after SWAT callout to Howard Johnson Hotel in 5100 block of I-27
American consumers are expected to return hundreds of billions of dollars of merchandise today.
- Experts say consumers will return more than $90 billion worth of merchandise this holiday season.
- Check individual return policies before heading out to stores.
