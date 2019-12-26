Glass door shattered, high-end jackets stolen from Mountain Hideaway overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock location for Mountain Hideaway at 50th & Utica was hit by a Grinch overnight, as someone threw a pipe wrench through their glass door around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
No one was injured, but the door was shattered and about 15 to 20 high-end women’s jackets were stolen - Patagonia, North Face and Kuhl.
The owners also lost a collection of stickers from around the world that were part of their door. Customers are doing their best to replace them, and to look out for anyone trying to sell these stolen jackets.
The owners were particularly grateful to the LPD officers who stayed with them as they boarded up the store so they were able to get back to their families on Christmas morning.
If you have any information about this burglary, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
