Hockley County Sheriff’s Office warns of ongoing scam

Provided by Hockley County Sheriff’s Office
We have been notified the "serious charges against your name" scam is going around our area again.
Residents are getting calls from 346-347-7617. The message mentions suspected fraudulent activities and asks you to "kindly" (how polite of them) call back before legal proceedings are started.
Like the others, the threat will be an arrest unless you pay. So do not be threatened, coerced, or intimidated into paying them anything or giving them any information. If you get the call and happen to answer, simply hang up. Give them no information at all.
Remember, law enforcement will not threaten to arrest you unless you sent money. This is an ongoing scam.