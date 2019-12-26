KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rover, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Rover is a 3-year-old shepherd mix.
He listens well and has a sweet personality. He’s also already been neutered and is up-to-date on shots.
Rover’s adoption fees for Thursday, Dec. 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
