LFR asks for additional information in case of abandoned house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshals is asking the public’s help in an investigation into the cause of an abandoned house fire Christmas morning.
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the house in the 1100 block of 42nd Street just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crew saw the fire was in one of the bedrooms and quickly put it out.
They found the house was abandoned and unsecured.
The fire marshal’s office has classified the fire as “undetermined” and closed the case. However, it is asking for anyone with additional information to come forward.
Those who may have information are asked to call the office at 806-775-2646 or email fireprevention@mylubbock.us.
