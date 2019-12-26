Pay It Forward: Santa and Buddy the Elf visit Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - WesTex Federal Credit Union’s (WTFCU) CEO, Vicki Love along with WTFCU’s Vice President Mike Arriaga, Santa and Buddy the Elf stopped by Teacher’s Touch daycare in Lubbock for a special surprise.
Love: “Good Wednesday morning. We’re here to do a very special pay it forward, we’re here at the daycare, teachers touch and we’re about to go in and surprise the children with a gift from Santa. And we have two very special guests with us here this morning. We have Buddy the elf and we have Santa. So you guys ready to go in and surprise these children?”
Santa: “Absolutely.”
Love: “Let’s do it.”
