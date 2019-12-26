Quiet tonight, changes ahead Thursday night and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Merry Christmas Everyone!
High clouds continue tracking across the area tonight and Thursday.
Low temperatures end up in the middle 30’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Thursday remains partly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day and Thursday night.
Highs warm into the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.
Models are indicating a chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
Some of the rainfall could become locally heavy at times across the area.
Rain chances are highest Friday evening through daybreak Saturday.
