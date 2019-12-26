UPDATE: Dog alerted resident of Monday night house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The resident of a Lubbock house that caught fire Monday night is thankful his dog was able to wake him up before anything worse happened.
That person was taken to a hospital by EMS for an evaluation and later released. Two other people who were in the house, in the 2900 block of Colgate Street, were displaced.
Lubbock Fire Rescue reports they were dispatched to the house at 5:49 p.m. Monday and quickly extinguished the fire, which was mostly contained to the attic.
A man inside the house managed to escape because his dog woke him up and alerted him of the fire, according to LFR. He then crawled under the smoke and lept out a window.
After crews responded and put out the fire the Fire Marshal’s Office investigated. The cause of the fire was resistance heating in an electrical wire under the HVA unit in the attic.
The identities of those involved was not given by LFR.
