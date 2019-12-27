Big change returning to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clouds will continue to increase along with rain chances for the South Plains. Tonight through Friday morning fog will move into the region reducing visibilities for most areas through most of the day Friday.
Areas of light rain, fog, drizzle will develop tonight and continue through Friday. By late Friday night into early Saturday showers and storms will move across the South Plains with heavy rain, gusty winds, some lightning, but severe storms are not likely.
The rain will exit the region by early Saturday and gusty winds will return and temps will be chilly with the combination of wind and temps in the 40s and 50s. Wind speeds will vary from 25-35 mph with stronger gusts through the early afternoon.
Another stronger cold front moves into by Sunday morning and that means Sunday morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs, with gusty winds, in the mid 40s for Lubbock.
So, prepare for a return of December’s chill and the cold will remain in control as we move into 2020. The next chance of rain and possible winter weather will be on the second day of January.
