Coming to KCBD 11.2: Country music network Circle to launch with 16 shows

"Authentic America": Hosted by veteran TV host Nan Kelley and her Grammy-nominated husband Charlie Kelley, Authentic America takes viewers on a two-wheeled version of the classic American road trip by way of backroads and rural routes exploring some of the country's best kept secrets – including lesser known attractions, off-the-beaten path eateries, and most interesting of all, the people who make America one of the most colorful and eclectic nations in the world. Guests include Blake Shelton and Alabama.