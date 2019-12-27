Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police continue to search for a missing man.
- Michael Martinez, 68, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near 59th Street and Gary Avenue.
- Police say he has diminished mental capacities. Those with information are asked to call police
- Read more here: LPD searching for missing man, 68 years old
An 18-year-old man remains behind bars after being arrested for his role in a SWAT call-out in a Lubbock hotel Christmas day.
- Bryan Garcia is charged with theft of a firearm, two counts of drug possession and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
- A female suspect was arrested and released Thursday. The search for another suspect continues.
- Read that story here: Suspect facing drug, firearms charges after SWAT callout on Christmas Day
The Lubbock Fire Marshals Office is asking for the public’s help after a fire at an abandoned home Christmas morning.
- The fire broke out at a home near 42nd Street and Peoria Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
- Those with information are asked to call the fire marshal’s office.
- That information can be found here: LFR asks for additional information in case of abandoned house fire
A “man’s best friend,” is being credited for alerting a man to a fire in his home.
- The flames broke out on North Detroit Avenue and Colgate Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.
- A man inside the home said he escaped because his dog woke him up.
- Read that story here: Dog alerted resident to Monday night house fire
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.