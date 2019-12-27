Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Search continues for missing Lubbock man, 1 still in jail after Christmas day SWAT situation, dog saves man from burning home

December 27, 2019 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock police continue to search for a missing man.

  • Michael Martinez, 68, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near 59th Street and Gary Avenue.
  • Police say he has diminished mental capacities. Those with information are asked to call police
  • Read more here: LPD searching for missing man, 68 years old

An 18-year-old man remains behind bars after being arrested for his role in a SWAT call-out in a Lubbock hotel Christmas day.

The Lubbock Fire Marshals Office is asking for the public’s help after a fire at an abandoned home Christmas morning.

A “man’s best friend,” is being credited for alerting a man to a fire in his home.

