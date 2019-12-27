DPS trooper injured, all drivers asked to avoid Highway 84 near Slaton

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Those driving on U.S. Highway 84 are asked avoid Slaton and Highway 84. The highway is shut down in both directions.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also reports crashes have been reported on the highway and inside the Slaton city limits.
Currently, seven units from the Lubbock Fire Department are on scene with 19 staff members. LFD has sent its division chief, battalion chief, command assistant, three heavy rescue team units, an additional engine and aerial assistance.
A KCBD crew member also witnessed a Department of Public Safety trooper get hit by a vehicle involved in a wreck. A driver is also said to be trapped in a vehicle.
The trooper who was injured has been taken to a local hospital.
A crash involving a semi truck first happened east of Slaton, and multiple others have been reported. Dense fog has been reported throughout the South Plains, including that area.
The fog is expected to lift around 3 p.m. today.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
