A foggy, rainy day, a stormy night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog, drizzle, sprinkles, light rain, and - eventually - thunderstorms for much of the viewing area. Later, light wintry showers may fall on some of the viewing area. Click "Read More... " for details.
You may encounter areas of low visibility in fog today, along with spotty light rain showers. Much of the area will likely record a few hundredths of an inch of rain through the afternoon. A few spots may pick up a couple tenths of an inch this evening.
Thunderstorms are likely in the viewing area tonight. While not every location will experience a storm, a few storms are likely to produce heavy rain. A few spots may pick up more than an inch. For the expected evolution of the storms please watch for the video I’ll post here on our Weather Page by mid-morning.
Today will be a little cooler, but temperatures will continue a little above average. Highs will range from the low 50s in the northern viewing area to the low 60s in the southern KCBD viewing area.
Temperatures will remain above freezing while precipitation is falling. As such, all precipitation will be rain. However...
Light wintry showers, including flurries, are a slim possibility Saturday night into Sunday morning. Mainly in the western KCBD viewing area. That potential also will be included in the graphics in the video which I’ll be posting here in a bit.
As I mentioned yesterday, and previously, this month so far has been dry. And of this post, still is. Not even a trace of precipitation has been reported at the Lubbock Airport. I expect that to change today.
Lubbock's precipitation record dates from January 1911. 108 years. 107 Decembers, not including this one. In all that time, other than this December so far, only once was no precipitation recorded in Lubbock (at the site of weather record, currently the airport). That was December of 1955.
Lubbock's precipitation record extends back 1,307 months, not including this December. Only eighteen of those show no precipitation, not even a trace.
Only eight Decembers, not including this one, recorded just a trace:
1917
1921
1934
1973
2003
2005
2010
2017
Our complete forecast can be viewed anytime here on our Weather Page (close this story and scroll down just a tad) and in our free KCBD Weather App.
For road conditions in any state you in call 5-1-1 from a mobile device. This works in most, though not all, states. Or check online. For Texas go to DriveTexas.org. In New Mexico go to NMRoads.com. A search for “XX road conditions”, where XX equals any state two-letter abbreviation, will link you to information for that state.
Use our Weather Page (and Weather App) to help plan your travel or to check in on friends and family. Here on the Weather Page enter the zip code for the location you are interested in in the text box in the upper left corner of the currents section. In our Weather App tap the menu icon in the upper right, Location (older versions may be Settings), type in the city/town (older versions may be Edit Locations, then and add location), and enter.
That centers the Weather Page or Weather App to your area of interest's current conditions, radar, hourly, and extended forecasts. Enable the watch and warn layer in the radar and you'll see any in effect for that location. Explore the layers, overlays, and alerts options in the Interactive Radar. Click the menu button in the lower right. Select "Temperature Plots". In the Weather Page version, scroll the menu down just a bit and select "Current Conditions" and "Temperature Plots". Zoom in and out to change the number of locations displayed. Try the overlay icon "Current Conditions".
If you are traveling and want current and forecast information for your current location, set our Weather App to "Follow Me" (allowing location sharing) and the app will keep up with you.
