Food for Thought: 12/26/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Both naughty and nice landed on the Food for Thought list this week.
We start with our only low performer:
Krispy Kreme at 4301 S. Loop 289 has 12 violations.
A container of apples did not have a date mark.
Employees did not wash their hands before putting on their gloves.
An employee did not use paper towel to turn off the hand sink. The hand sink was being used for more than hand washing. Those sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross-contamination.
There were multiple employee’s drinks throughout the kitchen.
A chemical spray bottle was on top of a container of food.
Wiping cloths were not properly stored between uses.
The backflow prevention device was damaged, and the 3-compartment sink was leaking.
The air vent above the sink and the fan shrouds in the walk-in cooler were dirty.
Multiple walls and floor areas were damaged or dirty.
Non-food safe tape was used on a conveyor belt.
The rear door was not properly sealed.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to the good news.
Here’s a look at this week’s top performers:
Pepe’s Pizza and Ice Cream at 3407 98th
What the Fork (mobile unit)
To check out all this week’s health inspection scores click here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/storage/images/TRKCWw93n4STF8VOzSqECicbfAdpa1WeCXPKfqhY.pdf
