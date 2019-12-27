Hockley County Sheriff searching for suspect seen using stolen credit card

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help as they work to identify a suspect who used a stolen credit card at Walmart on South Loop 289 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 18.
He was seen using the card at several locations.
Anyone with information about the identity of the individual or the vehicle, or who has information about the case, is asked to contact Investigator Jeremias Rodriguez at the Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126.
