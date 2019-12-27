KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zeus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zeus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zeus is a male pit bull mix who is a little under 2 years old.
He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots. However, he may need a slow introduction if he is kept with other dogs.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rover
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.